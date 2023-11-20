FRANKFURT/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi is continuing its protests against the planned closure of almost half of Postbank branches. This week and next, employees in Fürth (November 21), Dortmund (November 22) and Berlin (November 28) are being called to take action, as the union announced on Monday. Verdi expects more than a thousand employees in total.

Deutsche Bank, to which Postbank belongs, announced at the end of October that it would close up to 250 of the 550 Postbank branches by mid-2026. There was "no way around" job cuts, said Claudio de Sanctis, Head of Private Customers. The bank is negotiating the exact figures with employee representatives.

Together with the General Works Council of Postbank Filialvertrieb AG, Verdi is demanding "measures to safeguard jobs" and an early extension of the protection against dismissal under the collective agreement. Currently, compulsory redundancies at Postbank are excluded until January 31, 2024./ben/DP/jha