Wall St Week Ahead-Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) -
U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest
annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out
yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud
the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound.
Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned
bullish on bonds in recent weeks, on expectations that inflation
has peaked and that a potential recession next year could push
the Federal Reserve to end its most aggressive rate hiking cycle
in decades. Many investors have followed suit. December’s BofA
Global Research survey showed fund managers were the most
overweight bonds versus stocks in nearly 14 years.
But while bonds rebounded in October and November, prices
have retreated over the last few weeks, as investors digested
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and as China reopened
from COVID-19 restrictions, which some believe could add to
price pressures in the new year.
Falling prices have pushed up yields, which move inversely.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed over
40 basis points since mid-December to nearly 3.9%, the highest
in over a month. Two-year yields - which more closely
reflect monetary policy expectations - hit an intra-day peak of
4.445% on Tuesday, their highest since November.
"The market seemed to have been getting ahead of itself
expecting a pivot to occur from the Fed,” said Michael Reynolds,
vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede. “It is coming
to terms with the fact that the Fed is going to have to be
tighter for longer, until they're really sure that they've got
inflation back under control.”
Wall Street’s record for end-of-year bond market predictions
has taken a hit. Late-2021 forecasts from Barclays, Goldman
Sachs and other big banks largely failed to predict the carnage
markets would endure this year, which saw the ICE BofA US
Treasury Index slide 13% for its biggest annual loss
in history as the Fed rapidly raised interest rates to thwart
surging inflation.
Among banks forecasting a decline in the benchmark 10-year
yield next year are Deutsche Bank which sees the yield at
year-end at 3.65% and Bank of America which expects a year-end
3.25% yield. Investors in futures markets believe the Fed will
begin cutting rates in the second half, though the central bank
has projected interest rates steadily rising into the end of
2023 to stand around 70 basis points above current levels.
Several global and domestic developments are complicating
the case for lower yields. China’s rollback of stringent
COVID-19 policies may support global growth and mitigate a
widely expected recession. It also threatens to push inflation
higher.
While the pace of U.S. inflation subsided in October and
November, comparatively robust employment and other signs of
strength in the economy have implied the Fed may have room for
further monetary tightening.
"If the economy does not weaken further overall,
especially with China eventually re-opening, then inflation
could possibly rebound," said John Vail, chief global strategist
at Nikko Asset Management.
Investors are getting set for a rush of data next week,
including minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting on Wednesday and
the U.S. employment report for December on Friday.
Signs of continued economic strength could feed inflation
fears and bolster the case for policymakers to keep rates higher
for longer. Conversely, investors could read weakening data as a
sign that a recession is approaching and head into bonds, a
popular safe haven.
At the moment, the Treasury market “is more focused on
inflation still than … recession," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief
investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.
"You need to have patience in the next couple of months,
because if you get whipsawed out in this recent rise ... and
then you miss all the downside of yields, that would be the
worst case scenario," he said.
Matthew Nest, head of active global fixed income at State
Street Global Advisors, believes yields will likely fall in
2023. Over the shorter term, however, their current upward
trajectory could continue, pushing the 10-year yield to a test
of 2022’s highs of around 4.25%, he said.
"The next big move will likely be down in yield,” he said.
However, “you could experience some pain in the short run."
