Wall Street banks see four U.S. hikes in 2022, but inflation is a wild card

* Fed funds futures see 3.5 hikes in 2022
* Market pricing Fed terminal rate at 1.8%
* U.S. inflation could be nearing peak -analysts
* J.P.Morgan's Dimon -- would be surprised if only 4 hikes
in 2022
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Some of Wall Street's biggest
banks now expect four U.S. interest increases this year starting
in March, a more aggressive call than a week ago even as the
situation remains fluid given the possibility that the supply
shock to the economy could ease and consumer prices could
stabilize.
Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan, and Deutsche Bank
all issued research notes forecasting that the
Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at least four times
in 2022, more than a broad consensus from as recently as late
December for three hikes.
Goldman also sees the Fed starting the process of reducing
its more than $8 trillion balance sheet, or so-called
"quantitative tightening" (QT) as soon as July.
J.P.Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon https://www.reuters.com/business/jpmorgan-ceo-says-2022-could-bring-more-than-four-rate-hikes-2022-01-10
told CNBC on Monday, meanwhile, he "would be surprised if it's
just four increases this year," adding that those four hikes
"would be very easy for the economy to absorb."
In predicting the four rate increases, Deutsche, in a
research note on Friday, said the U.S. economy showed more
progress toward maximum employment. The German bank expects the
Fed's balance sheet run-off to begin in the third quarter.
Some investors believe, however, that U.S. inflation may be
nearing its peak.
"We are already seeing supply chain kinks ease, and all
other things being equal even without the rate hikes, we are
seeing inflation rolling over probably later this quarter," said
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital
Management in Chicago.
"We will still see probably white-knuckle numbers this week.
This is about where we are expecting inflation to peak. What
will happen is the natural cycle is going to help the Fed and
whether they do three rate hikes or two this year, we just don't
see inflation running that hot for that long."
Easing supply chain issues were already evident in a U.S.
manufacturing survey from the Institute for Supply Management https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-manufacturing-activity-moderates-december-supply-constraints-ebbing-ism-2022-01-04
released last week.
U.S. manufacturing activity cooled in December amid slowing
demand for goods, with supply constraints starting to ease and a
measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling by the
most in a decade.
The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a
reading of 58.7 last month, the lowest level since January 2021,
while the survey's measure of prices paid by manufacturers
tumbled to 68.2 last month, the lowest level since November
2020, from 82.4 in November. The 14.2-point plunge was the
biggest since October 2011.
"The inflation data will remain elevated but there are
indications that make it seem as if everything is somewhat
peaking, even on the wage inflation side," said Jim Barnes,
director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn,
Pennsylvania.
"The problem is we are not going to be able to confirm that
for another month until we start getting some additional data
that is a little more down the road."
Fed funds futures on Monday have implied about 3.5
rate hikes this year, 2.7 hikes in 2023, and 0.7 hikes in 2024.
Since the release last week of the Fed minutes of its
December policy meeting, the markets have priced the terminal
rate, or the peak of the hiking cycle, at 1.8%, according to
eurodollar futures' view of U.S. rates in three years from the
first expected hike in March, higher from about 1.4% a
month ago.
That rate was still well below the Fed's U.S. central bank's
view of 2.5%, and lower still than the revised core inflation
estimate of 2.6% next year.
