Wall Street pushes stocks down, dollar up on Fed hike fears

(Updates to U.S. market close)
* Tech, banks stocks drag indexes down
* Treasury yields rise
* Gold, crypto sells off
* Oil dips in choppy trading
Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell and the dollar rose on
Friday, even as Treasury yields gained, with traders anxious
about inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do to combat
it.
With higher rates looming, large technology stocks such as
Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc fell more
than 2%. Major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank
of America Corp, and Deutsche Bank AG
declined more than 2%, a reversal of the sector's late-summer
rebound. And an earnings miss by heavy equipment maker Deere &
Co. added to the risk-off mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86%, to
33,706.15, the S&P 500 lost 1.29%, to 4,228.37, and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped about 2%, to 12,705.22.
European shares fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss as
the highest-ever jump in German producer prices in July added to
gloom over the economic outlook. The pan-European STOXX 600
ended 0.8% lower.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 47 countries, was down 1.3%.
"When market participants start to return from their
holidays and look back ... they will find central banks still
far from having achieved their goals of reining in inflation,"
ING rates strategists said in a note to clients.
"That means a continued tussle between central bank
tightening expectations and recession fears."
U.S. central bank officials have "a lot of time still"
before they need to decide how large an interest rate increase
to approve at their Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, Richmond Federal
Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Friday.
But more hawkish Fed official comments on Thursday helped
push the dollar index up on Friday around 0.5%, a
one-month high. The euro was down 0.44% at $1.003.
U.S. Treasury yields also rose on Friday, mimicking European
bonds' own sell-off on inflationary fears.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose
to a month high of 2.9776%, just shy of the 3% threshold it
crossed in May for the first time since 2018 as investors
worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to tighten
monetary conditions.
Next week, investors will be paying close attention to
minutes from the European Central Bank's July meeting, as well
as comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses the
annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Aug. 26.
"Incoming data, on net, suggests the U.S. economy retains
fairly healthy momentum," Michael Gapen, a Bank of America
economist, wrote in a client note. He cited improving motor
vehicle assembly and retail sales data, but noted declining
housing numbers.
"Incoming data was not uniformly strong ... and we note that
stronger momentum will ultimately be met with additional policy
rate firming," Gapen added.
OIL, GOLD AND CRYPTO OFF
Oil prices steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a
stronger U.S. dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would
weaken crude demand.
U.S. crude fell 0.4% to $90.14 per barrel and Brent
was at $96.04, down 0.57% on the day.
Cryptocurrencies fell sharply, with sudden selling dragging
bitcoin to a three-week low. It was last at $21,332, down
nearly 9% on the day.
Gold was headed for its first weekly drop in a month after
hitting a three-week low. Spot gold fell for a fifth
straight session, down about 0.67% at $1,746 per ounce, in what
could be its longest losing streak since November 2021.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Elizabeth
Howcroft in London; Editing by Chris Reese, Nick Macfie,
Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)