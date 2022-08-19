Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-08-19 pm EDT
8.505 EUR   -4.09%
Wall Street pushes stocks down, dollar up on Fed hike fears

08/19/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
(Updates to U.S. market close)

* Tech, banks stocks drag indexes down

* Treasury yields rise

* Gold, crypto sells off

* Oil dips in choppy trading

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell and the dollar rose on Friday, even as Treasury yields gained, with traders anxious about inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do to combat it.

With higher rates looming, large technology stocks such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc fell more than 2%. Major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, and Deutsche Bank AG declined more than 2%, a reversal of the sector's late-summer rebound. And an earnings miss by heavy equipment maker Deere & Co. added to the risk-off mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86%, to 33,706.15, the S&P 500 lost 1.29%, to 4,228.37, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped about 2%, to 12,705.22.

European shares fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss as the highest-ever jump in German producer prices in July added to gloom over the economic outlook. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.8% lower.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 1.3%.

"When market participants start to return from their holidays and look back ... they will find central banks still far from having achieved their goals of reining in inflation," ING rates strategists said in a note to clients.

"That means a continued tussle between central bank tightening expectations and recession fears."

U.S. central bank officials have "a lot of time still" before they need to decide how large an interest rate increase to approve at their Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Friday.

But more hawkish Fed official comments on Thursday helped push the dollar index up on Friday around 0.5%, a one-month high. The euro was down 0.44% at $1.003.

U.S. Treasury yields also rose on Friday, mimicking European bonds' own sell-off on inflationary fears.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to a month high of 2.9776%, just shy of the 3% threshold it crossed in May for the first time since 2018 as investors worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to tighten monetary conditions.

Next week, investors will be paying close attention to minutes from the European Central Bank's July meeting, as well as comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26.

"Incoming data, on net, suggests the U.S. economy retains fairly healthy momentum," Michael Gapen, a Bank of America economist, wrote in a client note. He cited improving motor vehicle assembly and retail sales data, but noted declining housing numbers.

"Incoming data was not uniformly strong ... and we note that stronger momentum will ultimately be met with additional policy rate firming," Gapen added.

OIL, GOLD AND CRYPTO OFF

Oil prices steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a stronger U.S. dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken crude demand.

U.S. crude fell 0.4% to $90.14 per barrel and Brent was at $96.04, down 0.57% on the day.

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. It was last at $21,332, down nearly 9% on the day.

Gold was headed for its first weekly drop in a month after hitting a three-week low. Spot gold fell for a fifth straight session, down about 0.67% at $1,746 per ounce, in what could be its longest losing streak since November 2021.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Chris Reese, Nick Macfie, Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.46% 117.21 Delayed Quote.-17.04%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.86% 138.23 Delayed Quote.-14.65%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.19% 8.496 Delayed Quote.-19.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 26 267 M 26 373 M 26 373 M
Net income 2022 3 515 M 3 529 M 3 529 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 34 132 M 34 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,40x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 17 271 M 17 340 M 17 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,87 €
Average target price 12,04 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-19.51%18 274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.18%356 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.45%291 518
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%175 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%157 290