Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt/Main, 1 July 2024. - In the period from 24 June 2024 up to including 28 June 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 14,784 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit.
- of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
Date
Number of shares
Average price (€)
24 June 2024
457
27.8953
25 June 2024
3,597
27.7032
26 June 2024
3,540
27.5581
27 June 2024
3,600
27.3096
28 June 2024
3,590
25.1258
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024 amounts to 279,871 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback- program).
1/1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 08:39:53 UTC.