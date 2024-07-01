Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 1 July 2024. - In the period from 24 June 2024 up to including 28 June 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 14,784 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit.

  1. of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date

Number of shares

Average price (€)

24 June 2024

457

27.8953

25 June 2024

3,597

27.7032

26 June 2024

3,540

27.5581

27 June 2024

3,600

27.3096

28 June 2024

3,590

25.1258

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024 amounts to 279,871 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback- program).

