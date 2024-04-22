Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2024. In the period from 15 April 2024 up to including 19 April 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 20,196 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit.

of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 15 April 2024 4,609 27.2597 16 April 2024 4,861 26.9798 17 April 2024 3,318 27.1060 18 April 2024 3,308 27.4428 19 April 2024 4,100 27.5498

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 19 April 2024 amounts to 132,648 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback- program).

