Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2024. In the period from 15 April 2024 up to including 19 April 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 20,196 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit.
- of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
Date
Number of shares
Average price (€)
15 April 2024
4,609
27.2597
16 April 2024
4,861
26.9798
17 April 2024
3,318
27.1060
18 April 2024
3,308
27.4428
19 April 2024
4,100
27.5498
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 19 April 2024 amounts to 132,648 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback- program).
