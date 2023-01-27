AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
27.01.2023 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
27.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|
|Untermainanlage 1
|
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1545523 27.01.2023 CET/CEST