  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:36:16 2023-01-27 am EST
29.78 EUR   +0.42%
05:46aAfr : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
01/24Deutsche Beteiligungs : Investment ratings confirmed following publication of business figures – share price targets increased
PU
01/17DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/27/2023 | 10:16am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.01.2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications

27.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545727  27.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 118 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2023 75,4 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1,00 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,40x
Yield 2023 5,31%
Capitalization 558 M 605 M 605 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
EV / Sales 2024 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,65 €
Average target price 41,58 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Grede Chief Executive Officer
Hendrik Otto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johanna May Head-Research
Luke Noll Managing Director-Information Technology
Maximilian Hegel Senior Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG6.27%605
EQT AB (PUBL)9.88%27 938
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG6.98%24 728
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC25.92%2 442
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC0.59%2 386
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.3.88%2 363