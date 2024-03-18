EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



18.03.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 18 March 2024 – In the period from 11 March 2024 up to including 15 March 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 21,573 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 11 March 2024 4,600 25.2293 12 March 2024 3,574 25.4784 13 March 2024 4,339 25.3852 14 March 2024 4,520 25.3948 15 March 2024 4,540 25.3702

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 36,365 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www. dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).