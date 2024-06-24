EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 24 June 2024. In the period from 17 June 2024 up to including 21 June 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 14,926 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

DateNumber of sharesAverage price (€)
17 June 2024 2,958 27.6831
18 June 2024 2,819 28.0030
19 June 2024 3,090 28.1688
20 June 2024 3,059 28.1546
21 June 2024 3,000 28.1550

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 21 June 2024 amounts to 265,087 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


