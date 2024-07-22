EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

22.07.2024 / 11:26 CET/CEST

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)

No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 22 July 2024. – In the period from 15 July 2024 up to including 19 July 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 26,990 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 15 July 2024 5,230 25.9397 16 July 2024 5,210 26.0420 17 July 2024 5,080 25.8911 18 July 2024 5,070 24.6199 19 July 2024 6,400 25.0483

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024 amounts to 357,178 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).