FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is becoming more optimistic for the current financial year following a sale and in view of a good business performance. It now expects to reach the upper half of its previous forecast range in the financial year to the end of September, the company announced in Frankfurt on Monday evening. The annual forecast, last confirmed on May 11, 2023, calls for a net asset value as of Sept. 30, 2023, of between 610 and 715 million euros and consolidated net income for the fiscal year of between 85 and 115 million euros.

The sale of R+S to Nokera, agreed this Monday, is expected to contribute 14 million euros to consolidated earnings in the third fiscal quarter to the end of June, it added. The proceeds from the sale exceed the fair value of the investment in the last published half-year financial report (closing date March 31, 2023). The closing of the transaction is, among other things, subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office. It is planned that DBAG will invest part of the proceeds of the sale in an investment in Nokera.

Investors were pleased. In an initial reaction, DBAG's share price on the Tradegate trading platform rose by two percent compared with the closing price on the Xetra main market./he/stw