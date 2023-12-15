

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.12.2023 / 16:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jannick Last name(s): Hunecke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.00 EUR 81200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.0000 EUR 81200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

