Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2024 / 18:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jannick
Last name(s): Hunecke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A383PU6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of newly issued convertible bonds

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
100000.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
100000.0000 EUR 100000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

92801  02.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a