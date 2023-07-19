Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is a Germany-based private equity company that initiates closed-end private equity funds (DBAG funds) and invests alongside the DBAG funds in mid-market companies with growth potential. The Company operates through two business lines: Fund Investment Services, which provides advisory services to DBAG funds, and Private Equity Investment, which encompasses interests in portfolio companies, held through investment entity subsidiaries. The DBAG funds are the link between both business lines. The Company's focus is on Mittelstand companies operating in German-speaking countries, particularly in industry sectors, such as mechanical and plant engineering, automotive and industrial components manufacturing. DBAG acts as an investment partner to its portfolio companies, assisting them in the implementation of a long-term and value-enhancing corporate strategy.