DGAP-DD : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
16.04.2021 / 15:59
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Tom
Last name(s): Alzin
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
b) LEI
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E4951
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 262 subscription rights as part of a rights issue.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-16; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de
65440 16.04.2021
