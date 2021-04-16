Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Xetra
  4. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
  5. News
  6. Summary
    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

04/16/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
16.04.2021 / 15:59 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Tom 
 
 Last name(s):  Alzin 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         DE000A3E4951 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Granting of 262 subscription rights as part of a rights issue. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-04-16; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 
              Börsenstrasse 1 
              60313 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.dbag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65440 16.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
10:00aDGAP-DD  : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english
DJ
04/12DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : Capital increase in order to continue pursuing the grow..
PU
04/12DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new shares approved
PU
04/12DGAP-ADHOC : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new share..
DJ
04/12DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new shares approved
EQ
04/07DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
04/06DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : is restructuring its Investor Relations function
PU
04/06DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : Virtual Annual General Meeting proves highly popular
PU
04/06DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : Healthcare platform with growth potential
PU
04/06DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : How is the ESG trend changing private equity?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 112 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 75,4 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net cash 2021 5,15 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,64x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 540 M 646 M 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,95 €
Last Close Price 35,90 €
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Torsten Grede Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Zeidler Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik Otto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johanna May Head-Research
Maximilian Hegel Senior Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG15.21%646
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG25.14%37 191
EQT AB (PUBL)42.97%33 895
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA62.30%969
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST4.57%566
CAPMAN OYJ12.10%486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ