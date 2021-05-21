Log in
    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

05/21/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
21.05.2021 / 14:09 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Torsten 
 
 Last name(s):  Grede 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1TNUT7 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 33.50 EUR      971.50 EUR 
 
 33.50 EUR      32662.50 EUR 
 
 33.50 EUR      2010.00 EUR 
 
 33.50 EUR      15242.50 EUR 
 
 33.50 EUR      4355.00 EUR 
 
 33.50 EUR      3819.00 EUR 
 
 33.50 EUR      1608.00 EUR 
 
 33.50 EUR      6331.50 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 33.5000 EUR   67000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-19; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 
              Börsenstrasse 1 
              60313 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.dbag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67384 21.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 08:10 ET (12:10 GMT)

