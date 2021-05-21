DGAP-DD : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.05.2021 / 14:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Torsten Last name(s): Grede 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Deutsche Beteiligungs AG b) LEI 529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 33.50 EUR 971.50 EUR 33.50 EUR 32662.50 EUR 33.50 EUR 2010.00 EUR 33.50 EUR 15242.50 EUR 33.50 EUR 4355.00 EUR 33.50 EUR 3819.00 EUR 33.50 EUR 1608.00 EUR 33.50 EUR 6331.50 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 33.5000 EUR 67000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-19; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

