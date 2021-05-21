DGAP-DD : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
21.05.2021 / 14:09
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Grede
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
b) LEI
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.50 EUR 971.50 EUR
33.50 EUR 32662.50 EUR
33.50 EUR 2010.00 EUR
33.50 EUR 15242.50 EUR
33.50 EUR 4355.00 EUR
33.50 EUR 3819.00 EUR
33.50 EUR 1608.00 EUR
33.50 EUR 6331.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.5000 EUR 67000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-19; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de
