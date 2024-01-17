EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year significantly lower year-on-year



17-Jan-2024 / 12:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) – Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year significantly lower year-on-year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) expects to post gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2023) which will be significantly lower than the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. In line with DBAG's business model, net gains and losses on measurement and disposal is a key driver of consolidated net income; hence, the respective figure for the first quarter of 2023/2024 is also expected to be significantly lower than the comparable quarterly result for the previous financial year 2022/2023.

DBAG has not yet concluded the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December 2023. The interim financial statements have not yet been prepared. Based on the budgets submitted by the portfolio companies for 2024, it is becoming apparent that there will be a clearly positive value contribution from operating performance (balance of changes in earnings and debt), which will, however, be more than offset by negative effects from the capital market, resulting in a negative value contribution overall. Hence, DBAG anticipates gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal in a range between -5 and -10 million euros. The respective figure for the first quarter of the previous financial year amounted to 42.6 million euros; at that time, the value contribution was mainly driven by the influence of significantly higher share prices on the peer group multiples.

Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2023, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 8 February 2024.



The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 17 January 2024

Issued by: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Contact:Roland RapeliusHead of Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsE-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.dePhone: +49 69 95787 365