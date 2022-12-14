Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) – Changes in the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has adopted the following decisions regarding the composition of the Board of Management: Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the Board of Management of DBAG, will retire from the Board of Management on 28 February 2023, upon his own request and by most amicable and mutual consent, having worked for DBAG for 32 years. The Supervisory Board would like to sincerely thank Torsten Grede for the many years of effective collaboration. The Supervisory has also today appointed Tom Alzin as the new Spokesman of the Management Board, effective 1 March 2023. Having worked for DBAG since 2004, Tom Alzin was appointed to the Board of Management in 2021.
Frankfurt/Main, 14 December 2022
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
