  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:10 2022-12-14 am EST
28.13 EUR   -0.09%
Deutsche Beteiligungs Ag (isin : DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) – Changes in the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
EQ
12/01Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
12/01Deutsche Beteiligungs : Analysts' presentation on the financial year 2021/2022
PU
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) – Changes in the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

12/14/2022 | 03:00am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) – Changes in the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

14-Dec-2022 / 08:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) – Changes in the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

 

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

Today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has adopted the following decisions regarding the composition of the Board of Management: Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the Board of Management of DBAG, will retire from the Board of Management on 28 February 2023, upon his own request and by most amicable and mutual consent, having worked for DBAG for 32 years. The Supervisory Board would like to sincerely thank Torsten Grede for the many years of effective collaboration. The Supervisory has also today appointed Tom Alzin as the new Spokesman of the Management Board, effective 1 March 2023. Having worked for DBAG since 2004, Tom Alzin was appointed to the Board of Management in 2021.

 

Frankfurt/Main, 14 December 2022

 

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations




Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Managing Director
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +49 69 95787-365
Mobile +49 151 26663172
Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de

14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1512355

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1512355  14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512355&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
