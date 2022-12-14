EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) – Changes in the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG



14-Dec-2022 / 08:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) – Changes in the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)

of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has adopted the following decisions regarding the composition of the Board of Management: Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the Board of Management of DBAG, will retire from the Board of Management on 28 February 2023, upon his own request and by most amicable and mutual consent, having worked for DBAG for 32 years. The Supervisory Board would like to sincerely thank Torsten Grede for the many years of effective collaboration. The Supervisory has also today appointed Tom Alzin as the new Spokesman of the Management Board, effective 1 March 2023. Having worked for DBAG since 2004, Tom Alzin was appointed to the Board of Management in 2021. Frankfurt/Main, 14 December 2022 Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations





Contact:

Roland Rapelius

Managing Director

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +49 69 95787-365

Mobile +49 151 26663172

Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de Contact:Roland RapeliusManaging DirectorCorporate Communications & Investor RelationsPhone +49 69 95787-365Mobile +49 151 26663172Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de 14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

