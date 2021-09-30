Log in
    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/30/2021 | 11:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-09-30 / 17:39 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: December 02, 2021 Address: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen Language: English Date of disclosure: December 02, 2021 Address: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 
              Börsenstrasse 1 
              60313 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.dbag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237345 2021-09-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)

