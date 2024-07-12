Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 12, 2024 at 10:16 am EDT
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.07.2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Street:
Untermainanlage 1
Postal code:
60329
City:
Frankfurt am Main Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jul 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.16 %
4.11 %
4.27 %
18804992
Previous notification
0.72 %
5.76 %
6.48 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1TNUT7
0
30580
0 %
0.16 %
Total
30580
0.16 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
377641
2.01 %
Right Of Use
Open
382976
2.04 %
Total
760617
4.04 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swap
31.05.2034
Cash
11959
0.06 %
Total
11959
0.06 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12 Jul 2024
12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is a Germany-based private equity company, that initiates and structures closed-end private equity funds (DBAG funds) for investment in equity or equity-like instruments and provides advice for these funds. It focuses on mid-market companies. The Company operates through two business segments: Fund Investment Services, which provides advisory services to DBAG funds, and Private Equity Investment, which encompasses interests in portfolio companies, held through investment entity subsidiaries. The DBAG funds are the link between both business lines. The Company focuses primarily on Mittelstand (mid-sized) companies operating in German-speaking countries, particularly in industry sectors, such as mechanical and plant engineering, automotive and industrial components manufacturing.