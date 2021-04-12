DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new shares approved



12-Apr-2021 / 21:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) - Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new shares approved

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

The Management Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG" or the "Company") with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the Company today resolved a capital increase from authorized capital by way of a rights issue against cash contribution. A total of up to 3,760,998 new registered no-par value shares of the Company, with a pro rata amount of the share capital of rounded 3.55 euros each, will be issued at a subscription price of 28.00 euros per share in partial utilization of the authorized capital of the Company, resulting in total gross proceeds of up to c. 105 million euros. As a result, the share capital of the Company will be increased from 53,386,664.43 euros by up to 13,346,664.33 euros (corresponding to approx. 25 per cent of the current share capital) to up to 66,733,328.76 euros. Subscription rights have been excluded for a fractional amount of two new shares. The new shares are entitled to dividends from October 1, 2020.

The shareholders of DBAG will receive an indirect subscription right and are entitled to acquire one new share for every four existing shares held at the subscription price. Key shareholders have expressed their support for the capital increase, indicating that they will subscribe to approx. 22 per cent of shares offered. The members of the Management Board intend to exercise their subscription rights in full. Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the publication of the approved prospectus on the Company's website (www.dbag.com), the subscription period will commence on (and including) Wednesday, April 14, 2021 and end on (and including) Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Unsubscribed shares will be placed in a private placement or sold in the market following the end of the subscription period.

Subject to approval and publication of the prospectus, it is anticipated that the subscription rights for the new shares (ISIN: DE000A3E4951 / WKN: A3E495) will be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) (Xetra and Xetra Specialist) from Wednesday, April 14, 2021 up to and including Thursday, April 22, 2021, 12:00 noon CEST. All shares already issued by the Company are expected to be listed "ex subscription right" on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf and in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday, May 3, 2021.

DBAG intends to use the proceeds from the offering to finance ongoing investments, which have not yet been completed, as well as to finance future co-investments alongside private equity funds advised or managed by DBAG, in particular alongside the newly established DBAG Fund VIII, as well as for long-term investments and for general corporate purposes.

The Management Board

Frankfurt am Main, April 12, 2021

Issued by: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations

END OF AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (the Company) in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered, sold or exercised in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus, for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) and the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the Eurospean Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus to be issued by the company in connection with the offering of such shares. Copies of the prospectus will, following approval of the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication be available free of charge on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's website (www.dbag.com).

Contact:Roland RapeliusHead of Investor RelationsE-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.dePhone: +49 69 95787 365