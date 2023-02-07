EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG – Stake in BTV Multimedia sold – unexpected contribution to DBAG’s first quarter 2022/2023 net income of 5 million euros



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”; ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) envisages an additional, unexpected contribution to net income of approximately 5 million euros in the first quarter of 2022/2023 (1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022), resulting from DBAG ECF III’s sale of its investment in BTV Multimedia GmbH (“BTV”), as agreed today. In the course of the transaction DBAG also sold its stake in BTV. The proceeds DBAG will generate from the disposal markedly exceed the fair value of DBAG’s interest in BTV as reported in DBAG’s most recent consolidated financial statements (as at 30 September 2022). Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by various authorities.

During the course of the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December 2022, based on preliminary figures, DBAG most recently anticipated gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal of between 30 and 40 million euros for the first quarter of 2022/2023. This figure is a key driver of net income. Based on new calculations, DBAG now expects gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of 2022/2023 of approximately 43 million euros. Net income for the first quarter of 2022/2023 is anticipated at around 42 million euros (previous year: -8.2 million euros). Net asset value (defined as total assets less total liabilities) as at 31 December 2022 is now expected to amount to approximately 621 million euros (31 December 2021: 690.2 million euros).

DBAG ist currently preparing its quarterly statement as at 31 December 2022, which it will be published on 9 February 2023.

