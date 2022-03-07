Log in
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

03/07/2022 | 03:12pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

07-March-2022 / 21:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Withdrawal of forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has withdrawn its forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022 given the impact of the war in Ukraine on the macroeconomic development and capital market valuations. It has become clear that rising energy and raw material prices as well as supply chain disruptions will have a stronger influence on some DBAG portfolio companies, making it unlikely that these companies will reach their targets. The stock markets' performance over the past two weeks has shown lower valuations for companies across the board. Both effects have a negative impact on net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal - an important variable in the calculation of net income. In light of continued uncertainty, a new forecast cannot be made until a later point in time.

The negative impact will become apparent as early as the second quarter of the current financial year (1 January - 31 March 2022): net asset value of the Private Equity Investments as well as gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal will move well into negative territory, falling significantly short of the level achieved in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Second quarter results are scheduled for publication together with the half-yearly financial report on 12 May 2022.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 07 March 2022

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations




Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365

07-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1296515

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1296515  07-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
