    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:42:18 2023-02-20 am EST
31.38 EUR   +1.54%
02:09aDeutsche Beteiligungs AG listed on S-Dax, following strong first-quarter results and successful disposals
EQ
01:39aCommerzbank to Join DAX Amid Linde Delisting
DJ
02/16INDEX MONITOR: Dax departure of Linde clears the way for Commerzbank
DP
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG listed on S-Dax, following strong first-quarter results and successful disposals

02/20/2023 | 02:09am EST
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG listed on S-Dax, following strong first-quarter results and successful disposals

20.02.2023 / 08:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG listed on S-Dax, following strong first-quarter results and successful disposals

Frankfurt/Main, 20 February 2023. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) will be listed on S-Dax, Deutsche Börse’s small-cap index, with effect from
27 February 2023. This was announced by Deutsche Börse subsidiary Qontigo on 17 February 2023.

“Following a very positive start into the new financial year, with the disposals of Cloudflight, Pmflex and Heytex in the first quarter, and of BTV Multimedia in February, accession to the S-Dax underscores just how successful DBAG’s start to the new year has been”, said Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

“We are delighted to be listed in the S-Dax again. Both, the company and its shareholders benefit from this inclusion and the enhanced visibility”, said Tom Alzin, member of the Board of Management.

The S-Dax comprises the 70 companies which follow the M-Dax constituents in the ranking according to free-float market capitalisation. As at 17 February 2023, the market capitalisation of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG stood at around
581 million euros; its shares were traded at 30.90 euros, and the free float (according to Deutsche Börse’s definition) was 68.3 per cent.

 

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG’s sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the broadband telecommunications, IT services, software and healthcare sectors.  With its Milan office, DBAG has also maintained a presence in Italy since 2020. DBAG Group’s assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros.
 
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Corporate Communications · Roland Rapelius
Untermainanlage 1 · 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Telephone +49 69 95787-365 · +49 151 26663172 (mobile)
E-mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de


20.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1563293

 
End of News EQS News Service

1563293  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563293&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
