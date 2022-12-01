Deutsche Beteiligungs : Annual Report 2021/2022 incl. Combined Management Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

The net asset value of the Group's Private Equity Investments segment fell by 104.8 million euros, to 573.7 million euros. Taking into account the dividends distributed (30.1 million euros) and the deferred management fees received for DBAG Fund VII (27.8 million euros), this represents a 15.1 per cent decline over the value for the previous year, largely due to the negative change in the value of the portfolio.

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 / 2 0 2 2 L E T T E R T O O U R S H A R E H O L D E R S 5

Dear shareholders,

The past financial year was marked by a rapid and unexpected change in macroeconomic conditions. The war in Ukraine and reduced gas supplies have contributed to massively rising inflation rates, especially in Germany. This has significantly intensified the inflationary trend that was already emerging. The central banks have reacted to this by raising the reference interest rates, accepting the risk that the economy might be entering a recession. The higher interest rates are burdening some of our portfolio companies. Prices and valuation multiples on the stock market declined, which strongly affected the valuations of our portfolio companies. The change in multiples led to a negative effect on our portfolio companies in the amount of 150.8 million euros. As our forecasts are always based on the valuation ratios at the time they are prepared, we had to adjust our forecast for the past financial year several times in the course of the year. This related to the Private Equity Investments segment and resulted in an unsatisfactory outcome to the financial year. Fund Investment Services, our second segment, delivered stable earnings as expected.

We cannot influence the macroeconomic environment and the cyclical development of the capital market. However, our strategic initiatives counteract these developments. The build-up of our activities in the Italian market is progressing well after our first investment in 2020. At the end of the reporting year, our portfolio already included three investments based in Italy. Our entire equity offering for medium-sized and primarily family-owned companies also continues to prove its worth. DBAG has now entered into four Long-Term Investments, two of which were structured in the last financial year. Last but not least, the further diversification of our portfolio is progressing well. In the year under review, we invested primarily in sectors with structural growth, such as IT services & software. These are little or only disproportionately affected by the weakening of the overall economy. This is mirrored in the successful exit of our investment in Cloudflight, which was agreed in November 2022. After a holding period of around three years, DBAG managed to realise more than four times the invested capital in a very challenging capital market environment.

The basis for all of this is the advancement of our team and our processes. The size of our entire team grew significantly from 77 to 89 employees. This growth was mainly driven by additions to our investment advisory team, which now consists of 37 investment professionals. This is an increase of nine members - or almost a third more than a year earlier. We consider this a great achievement given the tight labour market in our industry. We have also further developed our internal business processes.

Furthermore, we enhanced our target system by adding ESG-related targets starting with the new financial year. We believe that the integration of ESG aspects into our decision processes is a necessity as a good corporate citizen and becoming increasingly important in the capital market. In this context, we have defined the ESG action areas that are of particular importance to DBAG and the portfolio companies. We consider these areas to be greenhouse gas emissions, employee satisfaction and compliance.