    DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:15 2022-12-01 am EST
28.65 EUR   -1.88%
Deutsche Beteiligungs : Group Financial Report 2021/2022 incl. Combined Management Report and Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Deutsche Beteiligungs Ag : Changed macroeconomic conditions shape financial year 2021/2022, positive outlook
EQ
Deutsche Beteiligungs : Publication of major related-party transactions pursuant to section 111c (1) and (4) of the AktG
PU
Deutsche Beteiligungs : Annual Report 2021/2022 incl. Combined Management Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

12/01/2022 | 03:44am EST
Annual

2021/2022

Report

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 / 2 0 2 2

2

L o n g - t e r m s u c c e s s

F i n a n c i a l y e a r 2 0 21/ 2 0 2 2

€mn

678.5

57.7

470.7

472.1

422.0

2017 / 2018

2018 / 2019

2019 / 2020

2020 / 2021

2021/2022

Net asset value

573.7

million euros

Net asset value

The net asset value of the Group's Private Equity Investments segment fell by 104.8 million euros, to 573.7 million euros. Taking into account the dividends distributed (30.1 million euros) and the deferred management fees received for DBAG Fund VII (27.8 million euros), this represents a 15.1 per cent decline over the value for the previous year, largely due to the negative change in the value of the portfolio.

€mn

18.0

15.4

9.5

5.6

3.0

2017 / 2018

2018 / 2019

2019 / 2020

2020 / 2021

2021/2022

Earnings from Fund Investment Services

Earnings from Fund Investment Services totalled 15.4 million euros, compared to 18.0 million euros in the previous year. Costs increased as expected, reflecting the expansion of DBAG's team.

Earnings from Fund Investment Services

15.4

million euros

1.50

1.60

1.45

0.80

4.5

0.80

4.4

3.5

2.5

2.4

2017 / 2018

2018 / 2019

2019 / 2020

2020 / 2021

2021/2022

Shareholders'

dividend yield

Dividend (in € )

Dividend yield

2.5

2021 / 2022: proposal

(based on annual average share price %)

Dividend and dividend yield

Given the considerable influence that the combination of inflation, supply chain disruptions

per cent

and recession forecasts have had on our business, we have suspended our dividend policy,

which remains in place. The proposed dividend of 0.80 euros per share equates to a dividend

yield of 2.5 per cent, in relation to the average share price for the year.

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 / 2 0 2 2

3

Contents

13

Newsflow of the

8

financial year

We illustrate our corporate strategy with examples of selected portfolio companies and topics

Sustainability

at DBAG

We take responsibility for how our decisions affect others now and in the future

16

The DBAG share

Summary of the most important information on the development of our share, the dividend and the shareholder structure

19

Combined management

88

Consolidated financial

162

Responsibility

report

statements

Statement

22

Business overview

90

Consolidated statement of

22

Fundamental information about

comprehensive income

163

Corporate Governance

the Group

91

Consolidated statement of

164

Report of the supervisory board

37

Business review of the Group

cash flows

169

Remuneration report

65

Financial review of Deutsche

92

Consolidated statement of

188

Takeover-related Disclosures

Beteiligungs AG (Commentary

financial position

based on the German Commercial

93

Consolidated statement of

191

Information

Code - HGB)

changes in equity

191

Contact

70

Risk management system

94

Notes to the consolidated financial

191

Imprint

82

Report of expected developments

statements

192

Ten-year financial summary

192

Financial Calendar

154

Independent auditor's report

Legend

Back to contents page

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 / 2 0 2 2

L E T T E R T O O U R S H A R E H O L D E R S

4

Tom Alzin

Torsten Grede

Jannick Hunecke

Member of the Board

Spokesman of the

Member of the Board

of Management

Board of Management

of Management

Born in 1964.

Born in 1980.

Spokesman of the Board of

Member of the

Management since March 2013;

Born in 1974.

Board of Management

Member of the Board of Management

Board of Management

since March 2021,

since January 2001,

since March 2021,

appointed until February 2026.

appointed until December 2023.

appointed until February 2026.

Investment Business

Strategy and Business Development

Investment Business

Market Development Italy

Investment Business

Long -Term Investments

Organisation/IT

Finance and Accounting

Human Resources

Investor Relations

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 / 2 0 2 2

L E T T E R T O O U R S H A R E H O L D E R S

5

Dear shareholders,

The past financial year was marked by a rapid and unexpected change in macroeconomic conditions. The war in Ukraine and reduced gas supplies have contributed to massively rising inflation rates, especially in Germany. This has significantly intensified the inflationary trend that was already emerging. The central banks have reacted to this by raising the reference interest rates, accepting the risk that the economy might be entering a recession. The higher interest rates are burdening some of our portfolio companies. Prices and valuation multiples on the stock market declined, which strongly affected the valuations of our portfolio companies. The change in multiples led to a negative effect on our portfolio companies in the amount of 150.8 million euros. As our forecasts are always based on the valuation ratios at the time they are prepared, we had to adjust our forecast for the past financial year several times in the course of the year. This related to the Private Equity Investments segment and resulted in an unsatisfactory outcome to the financial year. Fund Investment Services, our second segment, delivered stable earnings as expected.

We cannot influence the macroeconomic environment and the cyclical development of the capital market. However, our strategic initiatives counteract these developments. The build-up of our activities in the Italian market is progressing well after our first investment in 2020. At the end of the reporting year, our portfolio already included three investments based in Italy. Our entire equity offering for medium-sized and primarily family-owned companies also continues to prove its worth. DBAG has now entered into four Long-Term Investments, two of which were structured in the last financial year. Last but not least, the further diversification of our portfolio is progressing well. In the year under review, we invested primarily in sectors with structural growth, such as IT services & software. These are little or only disproportionately affected by the weakening of the overall economy. This is mirrored in the successful exit of our investment in Cloudflight, which was agreed in November 2022. After a holding period of around three years, DBAG managed to realise more than four times the invested capital in a very challenging capital market environment.

The basis for all of this is the advancement of our team and our processes. The size of our entire team grew significantly from 77 to 89 employees. This growth was mainly driven by additions to our investment advisory team, which now consists of 37 investment professionals. This is an increase of nine members - or almost a third more than a year earlier. We consider this a great achievement given the tight labour market in our industry. We have also further developed our internal business processes.

Furthermore, we enhanced our target system by adding ESG-related targets starting with the new financial year. We believe that the integration of ESG aspects into our decision processes is a necessity as a good corporate citizen and becoming increasingly important in the capital market. In this context, we have defined the ESG action areas that are of particular importance to DBAG and the portfolio companies. We consider these areas to be greenhouse gas emissions, employee satisfaction and compliance.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 08:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
