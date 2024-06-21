Frankfurt/Main, June 2024
DBAG Corporate Presentation
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not describe facts or past events; they also include statements about our assumptions and expectations.
Any statement in this report that states our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions and the underlying assumptions is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. Therefore, forward-looking statements only relate to the date on which they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update such statements in light of new information or future events.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors may cause actual events to differ significantly from those in forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere - the key regions for our investment activities.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is not and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and, as such, holders of the securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG will not be entitled to the protections of the Investment Company Act. There are restrictions on the sale and resale of securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to, and the holding of securities by, persons in the United States or who are "U.S. persons" as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, the "Securities Act") ("U.S.
Persons"). Issuances and sales of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's securities may not be made to any U.S. Person or to any person or address in the United
States, except to "qualified purchasers" ("QPs") (as defined in Section 2(a)(51)(A) of the Investment Company Act) acting for their own account or for the account of one or more other QPs. Direct or indirect beneficial ownership of securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG by any person in the United States or a U.S. Person who is not a QP is prohibited.
This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration. The securities described in this presentation have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States.
I n t r o d u c t i o n
Management team with more than 40 years of combined experience in Private Equity with comprehensive CFO background
Tom Alzin
Jannick Hunecke
Melanie Wiese
Spokesman of the Board of Management
Member of the Board of Management
Chief Financial Officer
Joined DBAG in 2004 Member of the Board of Management since 2021 (appointed until Feb 2026)
Joined DBAG in 2001 Member of the Board of Management since 2021 (appointed until Feb 2026)
Joined DBAG in 2023 Member of the Board of Management since 2023 (appointed until Dec 2025)
Main responsibilities:
Main responsibilities:
Main responsibilities:
►
Strategy and Business
►
Investment Business
► Finance, Tax and Accounting
Development
►
Portfolio Valuation
►
Legal/Compliance/Risk
►
Investment Business
►
Long-Term Investments
►
Human Resources
Management
►
Investor Relations
►
ESG
►
Organization/IT
- Market Development Italy
I n t r o d u c t i o n
What are we talking about today?
D B A G A C Q U I R E S M I T T E L S T A N D C O M P A N I E S …
Profitable business with strong
Within sector focus in
Headquartered in DACH or
market position
structurally growing markets
Northern Italy
… I N P R O M I S I N G S I T U A T I O N S
Family-owned business facing
With high value creation
Via bilateral transactions
succession issues
potential
… B E I N G G E R M A N Y ' S P R E - E M I N E N T M I D - M A R K E T P E - F I R M
20 deals
90%
66 add-ons
in last 4 years
within sector focus
in last 4 years
I n t r o d u c t i o n
Diversified earnings streams from investments as well as recurring management fees
- Value-enhancinginvestment strategies in private markets with focus on family -owned businesses
- Fund investment services business generating highly visible cash flows covering >100% of DBAG's fixed cost 1
DBAG
External Investors
Fund Investment
(Private Markets
(LPs)
Services
Investments)
DBAG & ELF
funds
Co-invest
alongside funds
Portfolio Companies
Invest
independently
1 Fixed personal expenses and other income / expenses
Initiate, structure and provide advice for closed-end funds
F o c u s
Full range of Private Equity & Debt solutions for
DACH Mittelstand Corporates
P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y
P R I V A T E D E B T
S m a l l -
M i d -
L o n g -
D i r e c t
C a p i t a l
C a p
C a p
Te r m
L e n d i n g
S o l u t i o n s
►
Small-cap MBOs in
►
Mid-cap MBOs in
DACH via DBAG
DACH and Italy via
ECF vintages
DBAG Fund VIII
►
Focus on family
►
Focus on family
successions and
successions and
buy-and-build
carve-outs
►
Equity investments
►
Equity investments
between €10-40mn
between €60-
220mn
►
Exclusively DBAG
►
Credit investments
(own balance sheet
in Northern Europe,
investments)
focus on DACH
►
Growth financings
►
Senior Secured
in DACH looking for
Loans
a >7 years
►
Preference for
partnership
growing platforms
►
Equity investments
with opportunity to
of €15-35mn
provide additional
typically via minority
capital (€10-50mn)
stakes
- Flexible Senior (Secured Credit) creating alpha via complexity
- Focus on primary transactions, selectively secondary opportunities (€10-50mn)
F u l l r a n g e o f e q u i t y s o l u t i o n sF l e x i b l e d e b t s o l u t i o n s
W i d e s t r a n g e o f P r i v a t e E q u i t y & D e b t s o l u t i o n s a v a i l a b l e f o r D A C H M i t t e l s t a n d
F o c u s
Private Equity: Investment strategy focusing on key sectors in DACH and Italy
DBAG's Portfolio is rooted in Europe…
► DBAG invests in leading mid-cap
companies with
development potential in the
DACH region and
Italy
Broadband Healthcare IT-Services/
TelecommunicationsSoftware
EUROPE
NORTH
APAC
ROW
AMERICA
Mechanical &
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial
64%
16%
12%
9%
Plant Engineering
Supply
Components
Services
OF SALES
OF SALES
OF SALES
OF SALES
…but globally active
- Broadly diversified across industries
- More than two thirds of the portfolio companies are globally active
-
37 Portfolio companies stand for
>€5bn revenues generated from more than 100 countries
= Offices of DBAG
= HQs of DBAG portfolio companies
F o c u s
Private Equity: Diversified portfolio to mitigate macro risks; Share of IT services & software increased
Diversification by sectors
Diversification by portfolio companies
(% of total portfolio value)
(% of total portfolio value)
100%
TOP 16-37: 31%
Industry and industrial
36%
31%
30%
technology
Industrial services
11%
17%
15%
TOP 11-15: 15%
Broadband
11%
8%
TOP 6-10: 23%
28%
telecommunications
Growth
28%
IT services & software
5%
22%
sectors
Healthcare
3%
1
2
9%
6%
TOP 1-5: 31%
Others
17%
10%
13%
30.09.2020
30.09.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2024
- Exit signed in April 2024, not yet closed
- Partial Exit signed in March 2024, not yet closed
D i f f e r e n t i a t i o n
What makes DBAG special?
As the "founding" institution of Private Equity in Germany, DBAG is perfectly positioned to unlock the potential
of Mittelstand companies in German-speaking Europe and Italy. Throughout market cycles, the team has consistently delivered great results based on a stringent investment strategy
D B A G I S A H O U S E H O L D N A M E , U N I Q U E L Y A L I G N E D W I T H I T S L P S
>50 years
Listed
€2.6bn
of investing in mid-market companies
since 1985
assets under management / advise
… W I T H A N E X C E L L E N T T R A C K R E C O R D
57
2.5x
35.3%
Realized Transactions
gross Money-Multiple1
gross IRR1
1 All transactions completed by DBAG and its affiliates (as manager and adviser) from 1995 until 2023
D i f f e r e n t i a t i o n
Private Equity: Who is the wider Team of the DBAG platform?
- Investment Advisory Team of 36 (senior members with 18 years of average private equity experience): strong alignment of interest through co- investment by senior team members worth €25mn and highly incentivised by carried interest
- Supported by "Executive Circle" network: consisting of experienced group (>80 individuals) of industrial partners and senior advisers sourcing deals and chairing supervisory boards in portfolio companies
36
14
>320
>70
>80
Investment advisory
years of ⌀ tenure with DBAG of
years of combined PE
years of PE experience of (ex) C-level professionals
professionals
13 (Managing) Partners
experience
6 senior inhouse
as Executive Circle
I N H O U S E
F U N C T I O N S
Legal
B O A R D O F M A N A G E M E N T
Business
Portfolio
develop
Research
manage
Financing
-ment
-ment
E X E C U T I V E
C I R C L E
ECF TEAM
CEO CFO CSO
LONG-TERM INVESTMENT TEAM
Entre-
Founders
Functional
CIO
COO
MID-MARKET TEAM
preneurs
experts
