Frankfurt/Main, June 2024

DBAG Corporate Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not describe facts or past events; they also include statements about our assumptions and expectations.

Any statement in this report that states our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions and the underlying assumptions is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. Therefore, forward-looking statements only relate to the date on which they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update such statements in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors may cause actual events to differ significantly from those in forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere - the key regions for our investment activities.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is not and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and, as such, holders of the securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG will not be entitled to the protections of the Investment Company Act. There are restrictions on the sale and resale of securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to, and the holding of securities by, persons in the United States or who are "U.S. persons" as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, the "Securities Act") ("U.S.

Persons"). Issuances and sales of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's securities may not be made to any U.S. Person or to any person or address in the United

States, except to "qualified purchasers" ("QPs") (as defined in Section 2(a)(51)(A) of the Investment Company Act) acting for their own account or for the account of one or more other QPs. Direct or indirect beneficial ownership of securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG by any person in the United States or a U.S. Person who is not a QP is prohibited.

This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration. The securities described in this presentation have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States.

2

I n t r o d u c t i o n

Management team with more than 40 years of combined experience in Private Equity with comprehensive CFO background

Tom Alzin

Jannick Hunecke

Melanie Wiese

Spokesman of the Board of Management

Member of the Board of Management

Chief Financial Officer

Joined DBAG in 2004 Member of the Board of Management since 2021 (appointed until Feb 2026)

Joined DBAG in 2001 Member of the Board of Management since 2021 (appointed until Feb 2026)

Joined DBAG in 2023 Member of the Board of Management since 2023 (appointed until Dec 2025)

Main responsibilities:

Main responsibilities:

Main responsibilities:

Strategy and Business

Investment Business

Finance, Tax and Accounting

Development

Portfolio Valuation

Legal/Compliance/Risk

Investment Business

Long-Term Investments

Human Resources

Management

Investor Relations

ESG

Organization/IT

  • Market Development Italy

3

I n t r o d u c t i o n

What are we talking about today?

D B A G A C Q U I R E S M I T T E L S T A N D C O M P A N I E S …

Profitable business with strong

Within sector focus in

Headquartered in DACH or

market position

structurally growing markets

Northern Italy

… I N P R O M I S I N G S I T U A T I O N S

Family-owned business facing

With high value creation

Via bilateral transactions

succession issues

potential

… B E I N G G E R M A N Y ' S P R E - E M I N E N T M I D - M A R K E T P E - F I R M

20 deals

90%

66 add-ons

in last 4 years

within sector focus

in last 4 years

4

I n t r o d u c t i o n

Diversified earnings streams from investments as well as recurring management fees

  • Value-enhancinginvestment strategies in private markets with focus on family -owned businesses
  • Fund investment services business generating highly visible cash flows covering >100% of DBAG's fixed cost 1

DBAG

External Investors

Fund Investment

(Private Markets

(LPs)

Services

Investments)

DBAG & ELF

funds

Co-invest

alongside funds

Portfolio Companies

Invest

independently

1 Fixed personal expenses and other income / expenses

Initiate, structure and provide advice for closed-end funds

5

F o c u s

Full range of Private Equity & Debt solutions for

DACH Mittelstand Corporates

P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y

P R I V A T E D E B T

S m a l l -

M i d -

L o n g -

D i r e c t

C a p i t a l

C a p

C a p

Te r m

L e n d i n g

S o l u t i o n s

Small-cap MBOs in

Mid-cap MBOs in

DACH via DBAG

DACH and Italy via

ECF vintages

DBAG Fund VIII

Focus on family

Focus on family

successions and

successions and

buy-and-build

carve-outs

Equity investments

Equity investments

between €10-40mn

between €60-

220mn

Exclusively DBAG

Credit investments

(own balance sheet

in Northern Europe,

investments)

focus on DACH

Growth financings

Senior Secured

in DACH looking for

Loans

a >7 years

Preference for

partnership

growing platforms

Equity investments

with opportunity to

of €15-35mn

provide additional

typically via minority

capital (€10-50mn)

stakes

  • Flexible Senior (Secured Credit) creating alpha via complexity
  • Focus on primary transactions, selectively secondary opportunities (€10-50mn)

F u l l r a n g e o f e q u i t y s o l u t i o n sF l e x i b l e d e b t s o l u t i o n s

W i d e s t r a n g e o f P r i v a t e E q u i t y & D e b t s o l u t i o n s a v a i l a b l e f o r D A C H M i t t e l s t a n d

6

F o c u s

Private Equity: Investment strategy focusing on key sectors in DACH and Italy

DBAG's Portfolio is rooted in Europe…

DBAG invests in leading mid-cap

companies with

development potential in the

DACH region and

Italy

Broadband Healthcare IT-Services/

TelecommunicationsSoftware

EUROPE

NORTH

APAC

ROW

AMERICA

Mechanical &

Automotive

Industrial

Industrial

64%

16%

12%

9%

Plant Engineering

Supply

Components

Services

OF SALES

OF SALES

OF SALES

OF SALES

…but globally active

  • Broadly diversified across industries
  • More than two thirds of the portfolio companies are globally active
  • 37 Portfolio companies stand for
    >€5bn revenues generated from more than 100 countries

= Offices of DBAG

= HQs of DBAG portfolio companies

7

F o c u s

Private Equity: Diversified portfolio to mitigate macro risks; Share of IT services & software increased

Diversification by sectors

Diversification by portfolio companies

(% of total portfolio value)

(% of total portfolio value)

100%

TOP 16-37: 31%

Industry and industrial

36%

31%

30%

technology

Industrial services

11%

17%

15%

TOP 11-15: 15%

Broadband

11%

8%

TOP 6-10: 23%

28%

telecommunications

Growth

28%

IT services & software

5%

22%

sectors

Healthcare

3%

1

2

9%

6%

TOP 1-5: 31%

Others

17%

10%

13%

30.09.2020

30.09.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2024

  1. Exit signed in April 2024, not yet closed
  2. Partial Exit signed in March 2024, not yet closed

8

D i f f e r e n t i a t i o n

What makes DBAG special?

As the "founding" institution of Private Equity in Germany, DBAG is perfectly positioned to unlock the potential

of Mittelstand companies in German-speaking Europe and Italy. Throughout market cycles, the team has consistently delivered great results based on a stringent investment strategy

D B A G I S A H O U S E H O L D N A M E , U N I Q U E L Y A L I G N E D W I T H I T S L P S

>50 years

Listed

€2.6bn

of investing in mid-market companies

since 1985

assets under management / advise

… W I T H A N E X C E L L E N T T R A C K R E C O R D

57

2.5x

35.3%

Realized Transactions

gross Money-Multiple1

gross IRR1

1 All transactions completed by DBAG and its affiliates (as manager and adviser) from 1995 until 2023

9

D i f f e r e n t i a t i o n

Private Equity: Who is the wider Team of the DBAG platform?

  • Investment Advisory Team of 36 (senior members with 18 years of average private equity experience): strong alignment of interest through co- investment by senior team members worth €25mn and highly incentivised by carried interest
  • Supported by "Executive Circle" network: consisting of experienced group (>80 individuals) of industrial partners and senior advisers sourcing deals and chairing supervisory boards in portfolio companies

36

14

>320

>70

>80

Investment advisory

years of tenure with DBAG of

years of combined PE

years of PE experience of (ex) C-level professionals

professionals

13 (Managing) Partners

experience

6 senior inhouse

as Executive Circle

I N H O U S E

F U N C T I O N S

Legal

B O A R D O F M A N A G E M E N T

Business

Portfolio

develop

Research

manage

Financing

-ment

-ment

E X E C U T I V E

C I R C L E

ECF TEAM

CEO CFO CSO

LONG-TERM INVESTMENT TEAM

Entre-

Founders

Functional

CIO

COO

MID-MARKET TEAM

preneurs

experts

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 12:43:06 UTC.