Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not describe facts or past events; they also include statements about our assumptions and expectations.

Any statement in this report that states our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions and the underlying assumptions is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. Therefore, forward-looking statements only relate to the date on which they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update such statements in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors may cause actual events to differ significantly from those in forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere - the key regions for our investment activities.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is not and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and, as such, holders of the securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG will not be entitled to the protections of the Investment Company Act. There are restrictions on the sale and resale of securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to, and the holding of securities by, persons in the United States or who are "U.S. persons" as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, the "Securities Act") ("U.S.

Persons"). Issuances and sales of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's securities may not be made to any U.S. Person or to any person or address in the United

States, except to "qualified purchasers" ("QPs") (as defined in Section 2(a)(51)(A) of the Investment Company Act) acting for their own account or for the account of one or more other QPs. Direct or indirect beneficial ownership of securities of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG by any person in the United States or a U.S. Person who is not a QP is prohibited.

This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration. The securities described in this presentation have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States.

2