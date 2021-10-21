Log in
    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
Deutsche Beteiligungs : DBAG once again raises its forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year

10/21/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
Ad-Hoc-Releases21.10.2021| 19:19 DBAG once again raises its forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT): DBAG once again raises its forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects higher results for the financial year 2020/2021 (1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021) than most recently anticipated. The Company now expects net income for 2020/2021 to be in a range of 175 to 195 million euros; the most recently forecast range (published in July 2021) was between 125 and 145 million euros. The anticipated earnings improvement is based on significantly higher net gains and losses on measurement and disposal. Net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 30 September 2021 is forecast in an unchanged range of 620 to 690 million euros. DBAG now anticipates earnings from Fund Investment Services in a range between 19 and 20 million euros; the previously forecast range was between 16 and 17 million euros.

The raised forecast reflects positive effects from the fair value measurement of portfolio companies as at 30 September 2021 - as well as costs in the Fund Investment Services segment, which were lower than expected. DBAG is currently preparing its financial statements as at this reporting date, and will publish them on 2 December 2021. At this point in time, the financial statements have not yet been established; results are thus preliminary.

The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 21 October 2021

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
