Deutsche Beteiligungs : Explanation of the rights of the shareholders

Further explanations regarding shareholder rights under sections 122 (2), 126 (1), 127, 131 (1) AktG as well as section 1 (2) sentence 1 nos. 3 and 4, sentences 2 and 3 COVID-19 Act Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, Frankfurt/Main, 17 February 2022 As per the decision made by the Board of Management, with the Supervisory Board's approval and in concordance with section 1 (2) of the German Covid-19 Act of 27 March 2020, as amended, the Annual General Meeting will take place in the form of a virtual annual general meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their authorised representatives. To some extent, the decision by the Board of Management to hold the Meeting in virtual form also has an impact upon the shareholder rights explained below. All time references are stated in Central European Time (CET), which is the time zone Germany is located in. In relation to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), this corresponds to UTC = CET minus one hour. Motions to extend the agenda pursuant to section 122 (2) AktG In accordance with section 122 (2) AktG, shareholders whose combined shareholdings add up to one twentieth of the share capital, or to a proportional share of 500,000 euros, may demand that certain items be included in the agenda and communicated. Each new agenda item must be accompanied by reasons or a proposal for resolution. The demand must be made to the Board of Management in writing and be received by the Company at least 30 days before the Annual General 1/9

Meeting (not including the date of the Annual General Meeting and the date of receipt), i.e. no later than Monday, 17 January 2022, at 24:00 hours (CET), Please send any such demands to the following address: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Board of Management Börsenstrasse 1 60313 Frankfurt/Main Germany In accordance with section 122 (2) in conjunction with (1) clause 3 AktG, the applicants must prove that they have held the shares for at least 90 days prior to the date of receipt of the request (not including the date of receipt) and that they will hold the shares until the decision of the Board of Management on the application. Pursuant to section 70 (AktG), certain imputation options exist. Amendments to the agenda to be announced shall be published in the Federal Gazette immediately after receipt of the request, unless they have already been announced at the time the meeting was convened. They will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.dbag.com/am-2022, thus giving notice to shareholders. The provisions of the AktG underlying these shareholder rights are as follows: Section 122 (1) AktG: "The Annual General Meeting shall be convened if demanded in writing, including purpose and reasons, by shareholders whose combined shareholdings amount to one twentieth of the share capital; the request shall be addressed to the Board of Management. The Articles of Association may link the right to demand the convening of the Annual General Meeting to another form and to the possession of a lower proportion of the share capital. The applicants must prove that they have held the shares for at least 90 days prior to the date of receipt of the request and that they will hold the shares until the Board of Management's decision on the request. Section 121 (7) shall apply correspondingly." 2/9

Section 122 (2) AktG: "In the same way, shareholders whose combined shares amount to one twentieth or 500,000 euros of the share capital may demand that items are included in the agenda and made public. Each new agenda item must be accompanied by reasons or a proposal for resolution. The demand within the meaning of sentence 1 must be received by the Company at least 24 days, in the case of listed companies at least 30 days, prior to the meeting; the day of receipt shall not be counted." Section 121 (7) AktG: "For periods and deadlines which are calculated backwards from the meeting, the day of the meeting is not to be included in the calculation. There shall be no transfer from a Sunday, a Saturday or a public holiday to a preceding or following working day. Sections 187 to 193 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch, BGB) shall not apply correspondingly. In the case of non-listed companies, the articles of association may stipulate a different calculation of the period." Section 70 AktG: "If the exercising of rights from the share is dependent on the shareholder having held the share for a certain period of time, ownership shall be deemed equivalent to a claim for transfer of ownership against a credit institution, financial services institution or a company operating pursuant to section 53 (1) clause 1 or section 53b clause 1 or (7) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz, KWG). The period of ownership of a predecessor in title shall be attributed to the shareholder if they have acquired the share free of charge from their trustee as universal successor, in the event of a community being divided or in the event of a portfolio transfer in accordance with section 13 of the Insurance Supervision Act or section 14 of the Building and Loan Associations Act (Gesetz über Bausparkassen)." Counter-motions and election proposals by shareholders pursuant to sections 126 (1), 127 AktG in conjunction with section 1 (2) sentence 3 of the German Covid-19 Act Shareholders may send counter-motions to proposals made by the Board of Management and/or the Supervisory Board on a particular item of the agenda, as well as proposals for the election of auditors, to the Company. In accordance with section 126 (1) AktG, the Company 3/9

makes counter-proposals, including the shareholder's name, any reasons stated and any statement by the management, available on the Company's website at https://www.dbag.com/am-2022 if it receives such counter-proposals, including any reasons stated, no later than 14 days prior to the Annual General Meeting (with the date of the Annual General Meeting and the date of receipt not being counted in calculating this period), i.e. by no later than Wednesday, 2 February 2022, at 24:00 midnight (CET), at the following address: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Börsenstrasse 1 60313 Frankfurt/Main Germany E-mail: hauptversammlung@dbag.de Applications sent to other addresses will not be acknowledged. The procedures stated above apply accordingly to nominations for the appointment of auditors based on section 127 AktG. The Company may decide not to publish a counter-motion, subject to the provisions of section 126 (2) AktG; for instance, because a counter- motion would cause a proposal by the Annual General Meeting to infringe statutory provisions or the Articles of Association. The reasons for a counter-motion (or an election proposal, if reasons are provided) do not have to be made available if they are more than 5,000 characters long. Apart from cases mentioned in section 126 (2) AktG, election proposals by shareholders do not have to be published if the proposal does not include the name, profession and place of residence of the proposed candidate. Any counter-proposals and/or election proposals by shareholders that were transmitted with all relevant formal and notice requirements having been observed, and made available by the Company in accordance with the above provisions pursuant to section 126, 127 AktG, will be deemed to have been submitted at the meeting pursuant to section 1 (2) sentence 3 of the German COVID-19 Act if the shareholder who submitted the motion or the election proposal has been duly authorised and registered for the Annual General Meeting. 4/9