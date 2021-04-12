Deutsche Beteiligungs : Capital increase in order to continue pursuing the growth strategy

Investor Relations 12.4.2021 Capital increase in order to continue pursuing the growth strategy

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Capital increase in order to continue pursuing the growth strategy

Resolution to conduct a rights issue against cash contributions

Issue proceeds to be used to finance further equity investments

Four-to-one subscription ratio - subscription price of 28.00 euros

Key shareholders indicating to subscribe to approx. 22 per cent of shares offered

Subscription period expected to run from 14 to 27 April 2021

Frankfurt/Main, 12 April 2021. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) wants to continue pursuing its growth strategy, and is strengthening its capital base to do so. Therefore, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, DBAG's Board of Management resolved today to conduct a rights issue against cash contributions. The new shares will be issued at a price of 28.00 euros per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of up to approximately 105 million euros.

The issue proceeds are intended to finance equity investments which have already been agreed upon but not yet completed. Specifically, the funds will be used to finance future co-investments alongside private equity funds managed or advised by DBAG, and to finance Long-Term Investments.

Markedly higher level of investments planned

'We have significantly increased our investment volume over recent years - even during the year of the pandemic. Thanks to our strong position in a market that remains attractive, we were able to select from numerous interesting investment opportunities', said Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. 'Our growth strategy envisages an average volume of approximately 120 million euros in new equity investments during the current and the two subsequent financial years. This translates into an increase of close to 40 per cent compared to the three previous financial years.'

DBAG invests in mid-sized enterprises, predominantly in Germany. Leveraging its equity, and the know-how of its experienced investment team, it triggers developments that drive value increases: over a period of some 25 years, DBAG has at least doubled its shareholders' capital through majority investments held over five years on average. Through minority stakes invested in growth financing, it even managed to more than triple the capital invested, albeit over a holding period of close to seven years. DBAG further expanded its product range of equity solutions for Mittelstand companies last year.

Key shareholders have expressed their support for the capital increase, indicating that they will subscribe to approx. 22 per cent of shares offered. 'We are very pleased with this support, which we see as a sign of trust from these long-standing shareholders, and solid backing for our growth strategy', said Susanne Zeidler, DBAG's Chief Financial Officer. The members of the Management Board intend to exercise their subscription rights in full.

Approval and publication of the prospectus

The new shares are planned to be offered to DBAG shareholders within the scope of a rights issue, during a subscription period from 14 April 2021 up to (and including) 27 April 2021. The requisite approval of a securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - 'BaFin') in respect of the public securities offer in Germany, and the publication of the approved prospectus, are expected tomorrow, 13 April 2021. The subscription ratio will be four to one, meaning that shareholders will be able to purchase one new share, at the subscription price, for every four shares held. A total of 3,760,998 new shares will be offered.

The transaction comprises a subscription offer to existing shareholders, subject to certain restrictions. New shares which have not been subscribed to during the subscription offer may be placed with qualified institutional investors, at a price that is least equivalent to the subscription price, by way of private placements ('rump placement'). The transaction comprises private placements to qualified institutional investors, pursuant applicable securities laws. There will be no public offer outside Germany. The rights and shares are being offered publicly in Germany and in private placements to qualified investors outside Germany.

Any shares which have not been subscribed to are expected to be offered exclusively to qualified institutional investors, within an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, on 27 April 2021. The final volume of the rights issue against cash contributions - and hence, the issue proceeds - will be determined by the Board of Management after conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure (if any), and is expected to be announced on 28 April 2021.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on 29 April 2021. They are planned to be included in DBAG's existing listing in the sub-segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Regulated Market with additional post-admission listing obligations (Prime Standard), as well as in the Regulated Market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, on 3 May 2021. The new shares will carry full dividend rights from 1 October 2020.

DBAG has mandated Jefferies GmbH and UniCredit Bank AG as Joint Global Coordinators for the transaction.

