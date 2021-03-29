Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Beteiligungs AG    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Beteiligungs : DBAG acquires majority stake in R+S Group AG

03/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Portfolio29.3.2021 DBAG acquires majority stake in R+S Group AG
  • Provider of technical building services
  • Successful realignment continues - growing the business through further acquisitions
  • Second Long-Term Investment

Frankfurt/Main, 29 March 2021. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) invests in R+S Group AG (R+S), a provider of technical building services. DBAG will acquire the shares from the previous majority shareholder, conzima Construction GmbH, investing 15 million euros and entering into a Long-Term Investment. Haspa Beteiligungsgesellschaft für den Mittelstand mbH, a shareholder in R+S since 2010, will remain invested as a minority shareholder. The Management Board of R+S will also acquire shares in the company. The transaction, which is subject to availability of financing and approval by the antitrust authorities, is expected to close in April.

Expanded offering through Long-Term Investments

DBAG has expanded its offering to Germany's mid-market sector to include equity investments which it can hold in its portfolio for longer than the terms of standard private equity funds allow. DBAG therefore does not enter into such Long-Term Investments as a co-investor alongside the DBAG funds it initiates, but finances them exclusively with funds from its own balance sheet. In doing so, DBAG supports fast-growing companies as a minority shareholder, or acquires a majority stake in companies facing operational challenges. In both cases, for a company to be able to develop in a sustainable manner, a longer holding period is required than would be the case in a buyout transaction. DBAG agreed upon its first Long-Term Investment - Hausheld AG, which develops smart meter solutions for electricity networks - in September 2020. DBAG has since been supporting the company's growth in its capacity as minority shareholder.

R+S Group AG: Three separate business divisions

R+S is a leading provider of technical building services. R+S plans, manages, and provides maintenance services for, projects mainly in the fields of municipal construction, healthcare, industrial production, and shipbuilding. R+S offers a single-source solution; its range of services comprises electrical system construction, energy and control technology as well as heating/air-conditioning and ventilation technology. Current high-profile projects that the company is involved in include the construction of the new Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport and expansion of the University Hospital Frankfurt. Technical building services account for slightly more than 50 per cent of revenues. The company's range of services is complemented by two organisationally independent business divisions - personnel services and a high-performance electrical wholesale operation. In 2020, R+S generated revenues of around 360 million euros. The company employs 3,000 staff members at 30 locations in Germany; 500 employees work at the headquarters in Fulda (Hesse).

R+S's growth in recent years has mainly been driven by acquisitions: yet planned synergies were not realised, as the acquired companies were not integrated quickly enough. This burdened earnings, as did a number of major projects that were not sufficiently profitable. In addition, promising new construction projects were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burdening current capacity utilisation. R+S maintains a strong customer base and a healthy order book. Likewise, the market environment is positive: the trend towards 'smart' and energy-efficient buildings ensures continued growth while expanding the market especially for electrical building services, which is predominantly what R+S offers. The company's realignment, which is already well underway, is expected to be completed over the next few years, thus enabling further strong revenue growth. Further acquisitions will also contribute to this. DBAG is strengthening the company's equity position, thus accelerating the successful realignment of the company.

'We are investing in a company within the core industrial services sector: a company that occupies a strong market position and that, over the past two years, has created an excellent platform for continued growth', Jannick Hunecke, member of DBAG's Board of Management, stated at the signing of the contract on Friday. 'DBAG has invested very successfully in companies with comparable business models in the past, and will leverage its experience to drive R+S forward as a long-term partner.'

Ralph Burkhardt, CEO of R+S Group AG, emphasised not only the financial aspect but particularly the wider value contribution provided by DBAG: 'Together with our new shareholders, we are well positioned to expand our range of services to other business areas, and to focus more strongly on customers in those industries with particularly promising future prospects.'

Disclaimer

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
02:02aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : DBAG acquires majority stake in R+S Group AG
PU
03/26DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : Publication of a new forecast for the 2020/2021 financi..
PU
03/26DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Publication of a new forecast for the 2020/2021 finan..
EQ
03/15DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG  : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03/08DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : DBAG shares no longer included in the S-Dax
PU
02/26DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/15DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG  : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
02/12DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG  : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/10DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG  : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
02/10DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS  : Analysts' presentation of the quarterly statement at 31..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 76,9 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2021 42,9 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
Net Debt 2021 6,20 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 535 M 631 M 630 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 43,44 €
Last Close Price 35,55 €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Torsten Grede Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Zeidler Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik Otto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johanna May Head-Research
Maximilian Hegel Senior Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG7.40%650
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG17.36%31 528
EQT AB (PUBL)27.52%27 828
MBB SE15.67%966
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA57.59%906
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST6.42%591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ