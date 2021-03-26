Log in
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
Deutsche Beteiligungs : Publication of a new forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year

03/26/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
Ad Hoc Releases26.3.2021| 21:01 Publication of a new forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ('DBAG' - ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) anticipates performance for the 2020/2021 financial year (1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021) to significantly exceed original expectations. It now expects net income for 2020/2021 in a range between 70 and 80 million euros, up from the originally expected range between 40 and 45 million euros. The improvement in expected earnings is based on markedly higher net income from investment activity, which is now expected to be between 65 and 75 million euros (up from 30 to 35 million euros, as previously anticipated). Accordingly, the net asset value of Private Equity Investments is forecasted in a range between 450 and 505 million euros; to date, net asset value was anticipated in a range between 415 and 460 million euros. The forecast for income and earnings from DBAG's second business segment, Fund Investment Services, remains unchanged.

The raised forecast is based on the improved overall development of DBAG's 34 portfolio companies, which also improves the chances for successful disposals. On top of this, there are significant effects for individual portfolio companies, which suggest that these companies will make a significantly higher contribution to value in the current financial year than originally expected. Specifically, this involves positive earnings contributions from acquisitions of individual investments, as well as a less severe impact of regulatory changes on the business of one enterprise.

DBAG will prepare its interim financial statements as at 31 March 2021 in mid-April: this will incorporate a current valuation of the remaining 34 portfolio companies. The interim financial statements are scheduled for publication on 12 May 2021. The valuation is largely determined by the most recent economic performance of portfolio companies, and by valuation multiples of companies with comparable business models as at 31 March 2021. Whilst the most recent economic development of companies can already be assessed today, valuation multiples as at 31 March 2021 are still uncertain. The new forecast reflects valuation multiples as at the last reporting date of 31 December 2020.

Net asset value comprises the sum of financial assets, other financial instruments, financial resources, and loan liabilities.

The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 26 March 2021

Issued by: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 20:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 76,9 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2021 42,9 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net Debt 2021 6,20 M 7,31 M 7,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 535 M 631 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 43,44 €
Last Close Price 35,05 €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Torsten Grede Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Zeidler Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik Otto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johanna May Head-Research
Maximilian Hegel Senior Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG5.89%650
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG15.67%31 528
EQT AB (PUBL)28.75%27 828
MBB SE14.75%966
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA55.17%906
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST5.69%591
