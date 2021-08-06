Log in
    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong value appreciation thanks to successful disposals and good performance of portfolio companies

08/06/2021 | 02:41am EDT
DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures 
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong value appreciation thanks to successful disposals and good performance of portfolio 
companies 
2021-08-06 / 08:40 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Strong value appreciation thanks to successful disposals and good performance of portfolio 
companies 
  . Net asset value per share of Private Equity Investments rises by more than 20 per cent after three quarters 
  . Earnings from Fund Investment Services of 13.9 million euros more than doubled year-on-year 
  . Recently raised full-year forecast reaffirmed 
  . Capital increase secures planned growth 
Frankfurt/Main, 6 August 2021. The net asset value of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's Private Equity Investments amounted to 
622.7 million euros at the end of the third quarter 2020/2021 (30 June) - up 157.9 million euros on the previous 
quarter. 100.2 million euros of the increase are attributable to the capital increase successfully concluded in May. 
The remaining 57.7 million euros reflect value contributions from successful disposals, the predominantly good 
performance of portfolio companies, and positive capital market developments. Taking the dividends distributed in 
February and the capital increase into account, the 200.7 million euros increase in net asset value of Private Equity 
Investments over the nine-month period translates into an increase of this indicator - measured per share - by 20.3 per 
cent. 
The Fund Investment Services segment has generated 13.9 million euros in earnings since the beginning of the financial 
year (earnings before taxes; 9m 2019/2020: 6.6 million euros). Earnings before taxes in the Private Equity Investments 
segment amounted to 118.0 million euros for the first nine months of the financial year (9m 2019/2020: -31.2 million 
euros). Given that net gains and losses on measurement and disposal were once again clearly positive, as reported in 
advance, DBAG posted net income of 131.2 million euros for the first three quarters of the 2020/2021 financial year (9m 
2019/2020: -24.6 million euros). Against this good performance background, on 22 July 2021 the Board of Management 
raised the forecast for the current financial year once again, for all key performance indicators of the two segments. 
"This is driven by a positive trend benefiting the majority of the 32 companies in our portfolio", Susanne Zeidler, 
Chief Financial Officer of DBAG, told analysts today. According to the quarterly statement, the positive development 
was not limited to DBAG's investments in broadband telecommunications, and IT services/software; manufacturing 
businesses and related service providers in the portfolio also developed favourably overall, Supply bottlenecks for 
primary products as well as rising raw material prices and freight rates slowed development in isolated cases, the 
report states. 
According to the forecast for the financial year 2020/2021 (ending on 30 September), which was reaffirmed today, DBAG 
anticipates net income in a range between 125 and 145 million euros (2019/2020: -16.8 million euros); the previously 
forecast range was between 70 and 80 million euros. The anticipated earnings improvement is based on significantly 
higher net income from investment activity, which is now forecast in a range of 125 to 140 million euros, up from the 
previously forecast range of 65 to 75 million euros. Accordingly, net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 
30 September 2021 is forecast in a range of 620 to 690 million euros. The previous forecast had specified a range 
between 450 and 505 million euros (excluding net proceeds from the capital increase of 100.2 million, as stated above). 
Earnings from Fund Investment Services are now anticipated in a range of 16 to 17 million euros, up from 15 to 16 
million euros previously. 
DBAG remains confident beyond the current financial year, and has undertaken an extensive investment programme: the 
Company plans to invest an average of 120 million euros per annum during the current and two subsequent financial 
years. This equates to an increase of around 40 per cent compared to the previous three financial years. "In this way, 
we will significantly broaden the foundation for value increases, to the benefit of our shareholders", CFO Zeidler 
said, adding: "Financing this planned growth is secured through additional funds raised through the capital increase, 
proceeds from the most recent disposals, and extended credit lines." 
Contact: 
Thomas Franke 
Head of Corporate Communiations 
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de 
Phone: +49 69 95787 307 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 
              Börsenstrasse 1 
              60313 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 69 957 87-01 
Fax:          +49 69 957 87-199 
E-mail:       welcome@dbag.de 
Internet:     www.dbag.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1TNUT7 
WKN:          A1TNUT 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1224559 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224559 2021-08-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)

