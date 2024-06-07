This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 07:15:01 UTC.

DBAG7.6.2024 Private Equity Insights is one of the most prestigious conferences in the private equity industry, where experts come together to discuss key private equity issues and share valuable experiences. Here, Jannick Hunecke (Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG) and Giovanni Revoltella (Managing Director of the Italian subsidiary DBAG Italia s.r.l.) spoke about two of the most pressing questions in the sector: how [...]