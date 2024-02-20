EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3812000/58f8c0ca9d1ceac8458d6cb260a96ac8/data/annual-report-2023_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3811982/4fdccebc83c976b916d43a62b0d040be/data/annual-report-2023_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
