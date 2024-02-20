EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.02.2024 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3812002/d88760d1d1857783c7fb86530939535a/data/annual-report-2023_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3811984/7af9149cbefb6d3308d6fc35d453c4fa/data/annual-report-2023_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
