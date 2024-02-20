EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3812002/d88760d1d1857783c7fb86530939535a/data/annual-report-2023_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3811984/7af9149cbefb6d3308d6fc35d453c4fa/data/annual-report-2023_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf
