  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/11 02:27:33 am
147.85 EUR   +0.72%
01/06Amsterdam retains share-trading supremacy over London a year after Brexit
RE
2021DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Raised to Buy by UBS
MD
2021Don't cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain to study prices and competition in financial data

01/11/2022 | 02:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Financial Conduct Authority is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will launch two market studies on the price of data in wholesale financial markets after concerns of "limited competition" for benchmarks, indices and credit ratings.

The first study, which will start this summer, will look into concerns that complex contracts for benchmarks and indices prevent switching to cheaper, better quality and more innovative alternative providers, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

"By the end of the year, the FCA will launch a second market study to assess whether high charges for access to credit ratings data is adding costs to investors and limiting new market entrants," the FCA said.

The FCA said it will also now begin gathering further information on competition in the market for wholesale trading data.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.86% 146.8 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
EURONEXT N.V. -0.82% 85.1 Real-time Quote.-6.74%
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Financials
Sales 2021 3 458 M 3 921 M 3 921 M
Net income 2021 1 201 M 1 362 M 1 362 M
Net Debt 2021 2 462 M 2 792 M 2 792 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 26 941 M 30 514 M 30 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,50x
EV / Sales 2022 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 6 881
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 146,80 €
Average target price 163,09 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.05%30 514
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.57%75 074
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.61%72 908
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.49%53 412
NASDAQ, INC.-7.86%32 359
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-7.41%14 402