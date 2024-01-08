EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

08.01.2024 / 10:18 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 8 January 2024



In the period from 2 January 2024 to, and including, 5 January 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 332,104 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



02/01/2024 83,643 184.9920

03/01/2024 84,796 183.4514

04/01/2024 84,543 184.4170

05/01/2024 79,122 186.1123



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 5 January 2024 amounts to 332,104 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG ( https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback ).



