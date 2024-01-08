EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 8 January 2024
 
In the period from 2 January 2024 to, and including, 5 January 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 332,104 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
 
 
Shares were purchased as follows:
 
Date                        Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)
 
02/01/2024               83,643                     184.9920
03/01/2024               84,796                     183.4514
04/01/2024               84,543                     184.4170
05/01/2024               79,122                     186.1123
 
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 5 January 2024 amounts to 332,104 shares.
 
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
 
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
