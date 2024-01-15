EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
Frankfurt am Main, 15 January 2024
In the period from 8 January 2024 to, and including, 12 January 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 245,251 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
08/01/2024 57,525 186.4824
09/01/2024 49,916 185.8575
10/01/2024 47,004 185.9282
11/01/2024 45,806 185.7305
12/01/2024 45,000 186.6382
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 12 January 2024 amounts to 577,355 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
