EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /



19.02.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 19 February 2024



In the period from 12 February 2024 to, and including, 16 February 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 174,830 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



12/02/2024 35,000 187.4807

13/02/2024 35,000 186.2147

14/02/2024 30,000 187.3099

15/02/2024 34,902 186.0926

16/02/2024 39,928 187.3424



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 16 February 2024 amounts to 1,067,810 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG ( https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback) .



