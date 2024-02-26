EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /



26.02.2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 26 February 2024



In the period from 19 February 2024 to, and including, 23 February 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 219,986 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



19/02/2024 45,000 186.8942

20/02/2024 39,986 188.1477

21/02/2024 45,000 186.9173

22/02/2024 45,000 187.6017

23/02/2024 45,000 190.6586





The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 23 February 2024 amounts to 1,287,796 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG ( https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback) .



26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

