Frankfurt am Main, 08 April 2024

In the period from 1 April 2024 to, and including, 05 April 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 13,490 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:

Date         Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)
  
01/04/2024                   0                0.0000 
02/04/2024                100            186.7545 
03/04/2024                100            185.9800 
04/04/2024           12,827            185.1585 
05/04/2024                463            185.0218

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 05 April 2024 amounts to 1,561,457 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
