Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

15.04.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST
Frankfurt am Main, 15 April 2024

In the period from 8 April 2024 to, and including, 12 April 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 491 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:

Date         Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

08/04/2024        91         187.2665 
09/04/2024        100       186.4705 
10/04/2024        100       187.8460 
11/04/2024        100       187.8705 
12/04/2024        100       189.7755

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 12 April 2024 amounts to 1,561,948 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
1880417  15.04.2024 CET/CEST

