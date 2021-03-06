Log in
Correction: Changes in in SDAX

03/06/2021 | 05:23am EST
Release date: 06 Mar 2021| Deutsche Börse
Correction: Changes in in SDAX

(Zug, 6 March 2021) - On Wednesday, 3 March 2021, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced that Leoni AG replaces SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE in SDAX. This information is not correct. Instead, SGL CARBON SE replaces SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE in SDAX, and Leoni AG replaces Deutsche Beteiligungs AG in SDAX (regular exit rule).

Other changes to the DAX, MDAX, SDAX or TecDAX are not affected.

The next scheduled index review is 3 June 2021.

DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.


Media contact:
Andreas v. Brevern
andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com
+49 69 2 11 14284


About Qontigo
Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.
www.qontigo.com


About STOXX
STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.
STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.
STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.

Legal disclaimer:
STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 10:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
