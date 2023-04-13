Advanced search
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:57:04 2023-04-13 am EDT
182.10 EUR   -0.46%
06:49aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
04/12Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Sets Up Funds-focused Bank in Luxembourg
MT
04/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

04/13/2023 | 06:49am EDT
Credit Suisse is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 200.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 725 M 5 188 M 5 188 M
Net income 2023 1 687 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
Net Debt 2023 2 050 M 2 251 M 2 251 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 33 615 M 36 907 M 36 907 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,55x
EV / Sales 2024 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 11 078
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 182,95 €
Average target price 193,72 €
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG13.35%36 907
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.39%59 847
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.02%55 454
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC11.80%54 956
NASDAQ, INC.-10.53%26 841
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-10.22%13 901
