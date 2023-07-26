DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
Today at 11:04 am
Thorsten Wenzel from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:28:23 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|169.38 EUR
|+0.97%
|+2.54%
|+4.99%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+4.99%
|34 050 M $
|-16.46%
|25 063 M $
|-9.85%
|49 565 M $
|+12.19%
|18 194 M $
|-2.81%
|10 150 M $
|+18.30%
|59 403 M $
|+7.04%
|7 696 M $
|-6.67%
|7 587 M $
|+8.29%
|6 273 M $
|+43.97%
|3 369 M $