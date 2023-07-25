DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Jefferies remains Neutral
Today at 04:48 pm
Share
Tom Mills from Jefferies retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 190.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:58:00 2023-07-25 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|169.50 EUR
|+1.65%
|+1.94%
|+3.93%
|Jul. 19
|DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|Jul. 18
|UK's access to EU financial markets post-Brexit still unclear, says EU official
|RE
|DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|UK's access to EU financial markets post-Brexit still unclear, says EU official
|RE
|Germany's DAX Index Breaks Five-day Winning Streak to Close Friday in Red
|MT
|DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Jefferies remains Neutral
|MD
|Forecasts of Two-year Record-low US Inflation Fuel German Equities
|MT
|EU General Court Dismisses Iran-owned IFIC's Case Against EU Commission
|MT
|EU court upholds Commission's decision on Clearstream and U.S. sanctions on Iran
|RE
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY from 07.07.2023 - 15.15 o'clock
|DP
|Deutsche Börse Extends Offer Period for EUR3.9 Billion SimCorp Acquisition
|MT
|DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Goldman raises target for Deutsche Borse to 190 euros - 'Neutral'
|DP
|Deutsche Borse: Investors' gold holdings have decreased again
|DP
|DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
|MD
|HANetf Launches New Defense Industry Exchange-traded Fund on Deutsche Börse
|MT
|DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|35 years of the Dax: showcase for the German economy
|DP
|EU-wide data ticker for stocks, bonds and index funds to come
|DP
|Clearstream suspends processing of new Russian share conversions after EU sanctions
|RE
|EU lawmaker proposes ditching mandatory euro derivatives clearing quotas for now
|RE
|EU lawmaker proposes phased approach to attracting euro clearing from London
|RE
|Deutsche Boerse Could Make Small-Scale Acquisitions
|DJ
|Deutsche Börse CEO Plans FY24 Retirement
|MT
|Deutsche Boerse CEO to step down when contract ends next year
|RE
|KEYWORD: Highest daily losses of Dax shares - Siemens Energy among them
|DP
|DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.93%
|33 926 M $
|-16.76%
|25 054 M $
|-9.25%
|47 005 M $
|+13.47%
|18 367 M $
|-3.39%
|10 220 M $
|+16.70%
|58 858 M $
|+6.93%
|7 624 M $
|-6.67%
|7 587 M $
|+9.58%
|6 375 M $
|+46.07%
|3 322 M $