Deutsche Börse AG is one of the leading European stock exchanges. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - trading services (44%): execution and management of operations on derivatives and in cash (shares, bonds, warrants, etc.; Xetra); - compensation, payment-delivery, and conservation services and securities (41.2%); - distribution of indexes and market data (14.8%). The group is also involved in development and implementation of IT solutions. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: European Union (53.1%), Europe (27.5%), America (13.4%) and Asia/Pacific (6%).