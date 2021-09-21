Log in
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

09/21/2021 | 04:50am EDT
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 178.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 475 M 4 076 M 4 076 M
Net income 2021 1 182 M 1 387 M 1 387 M
Net Debt 2021 2 813 M 3 299 M 3 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 25 583 M 30 023 M 30 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales 2022 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 674
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.11%30 023
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.66%77 794
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.34%65 793
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-12.97%59 695
NASDAQ, INC.43.88%31 933
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-25.34%16 168