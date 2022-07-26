Deutsche Boerse Q2 profit grows 10%, beats expectations

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it posted a
better-than-expected 10% rise in second-quarter net profit,
helped by volatility in financial markets that generate trading
revenue.
The company said it should "significantly exceed" its
targets for 2022 as volatility continues and interest rates
rise.
Net profit attributable to shareholders was 341 million
euros ($345.19 million), up from 311 million euros a year ago,
the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of
5.9%.
"Inflation, interest rates, volatility – the financial
market environment is still characterised by a high degree of
uncertainty. For this reason also the second quarter clearly
exceeds our expectations," said Chief Financial Officer Gregor
Pottmeyer.
The company said it now expects 2022 net revenue to be
significantly more than 3.8 billion euros and earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be
significantly more than 2.2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9878 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz
Editing by Chris Reese and Bernadette Baum)